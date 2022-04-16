Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Faces Flak For Comparing PM Modi With Dr BR Ambedkar

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraja is known for his humble origins. Though he comes from a backward Dalit community his unparalleled talent and sheer will power made him to achieve immense success not only in Tamil film industry but also in Bollywood. Though he enjoys a huge fan following across the country and loved by all for his contribution to Indian cinema the music maestro is facing flak for writing the foreword of a book.

Ilaiyaraaja has hinted at striking similarities between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr BR Ambedkar in the foreword of a book titled Ambedkar & Modi: Reformer’s Ideas, Performer’s Implementation, published by Bluekraft Digital Foundation.

Advertisement

“The book brings out some striking parallels between the personalities of Dr BR Ambedkar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both these striking personalities succeeded against odds that people from socially disempowered sections of society face. Both saw poverty and stifling social structures from close quarters and worked to dismantle them. Both dreamt big for India, but both are also practical men who believe in action rather than mere thought exercises," Ilaiyaraaja wrote in the foreword.

In his prologue, Ilaiyaraaja also stated that Dr Ambedkar would take pride in Prime Minister Modi for enacting pro-women legislation such as the triple talaq law, as well as social reform programmes such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao.

Now the iconic music composer is being criticized for often distancing himself from the struggles of the Dalit community and the ideologies of Dr BR Ambedkar as well as legendary Tamil social reformer Thanthai Periyar. A few years back, he even went on to defy his caste origins and declared himself a non- Dalit. And now, the musician has embroiled himself in yet another controversy after comparing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dr Ambedkar.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, leaders of many political parties reacted strongly to Ilayaraja’s foreword in the book. DMK MP TKS Elangovan criticized the foreword saying that while Ambedkar worked for the betterment of the oppressed Dalits, Modi did no such thing. Many netizens have not taken it kindly and criticized the musician for the same.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.