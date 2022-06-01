Music maestro Ilaiyaraaja will be celebrating his 80th birthday on June 2. Meanwhile, the Sadabhishekam ceremony, which is held when a person completes 80 years of their life, was conducted on Wednesday.

Ilaiyaraaja’s brother Gangai Amaran and his family attended the function. Ilaiyaraaja’s son Karthik Raja and daughter Bhavatharini were also present. Filmmaker Bharathiraja, a good friend of Ilaiyaraaja, was also present at the ceremony along with others. The Sadabhishekam ceremony was performed at Sri Amirthakadeswarar Abirami Temple, Thirukadaiyur, 18 Kms from Mayiladuthurai district.

Ilaiyaraaja has also planned a special gift for his fans on his birthday. He will perform in a grand concert to be held in Coimbatore tomorrow. The details of this grand concert were shared on Twitter by Ilaiyaraaja Music N Management. The concert will start from 06:30 pm onwards at Codissia Ground, Coimbatore. The same details were also shared on Twitter by Ilaiyaraaja.

Advertisement

While sharing details, Ilaiyaraaja wrote that he was happy to perform in Coimbatore on his birthday. Organisers are expecting a great footfall at this concert. According to reports, other singers are also expected to perform at the concert titled Raaja - Live in Concert.

RELATED NEWS Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: 5 Evergreen Melodies by the Music Maestro

In March this year, Ilaiyaraaja performed at another concert. It was his first concert after the pandemic. People from all over India had arrived in Chennai to hear the mesmerising voice of Ilaiyaraaja. Ilaiyaraaja has performed in 20,000 concerts as of now.

One of the renowned music composers of the Tamil Industry, Ilaiyaraaja had started his journey with the film Annakili. Annakili narrated the story of a teacher struggling in the process of caring for his mother and sister. After this film, there was no stopping in Ilaiyaraaja.

He went on to compose songs for over 1500 films in his career. Ilaiyaraaja is the recipient of several awards like the Ananda Vikatan Cinema Awards, and the Filmfare award for his soulful music. He is also a three-time winner of the Kerala State Film Award.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.