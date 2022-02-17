Music Video From Rukshar Dhillon, Vishwak Sen's Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam Out

The makers of the upcoming Telugu movie, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam, have unveiled a music video titled, Sinnavaada.

Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam is a romantic comedy directed by Viday Sagar Chinta and written by Ravi Kiran Kola. The lead actors of the film are Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon.

The song is a result of an improvised idea on the sets of the movie, according to Rukshar Dhillon, who plays a vibrant role in the music video. According to her, the entire song was shot in a single day with a small team during the pandemic.

The music of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam has been composed by Krish, while Karthik Palani has handled its cinematography. The movie will be produced under the banner of SVCC Digital.

Advertisement

Rukshar Dhillon also said that the song portrays a different side of her character and that she had a lot of fun shooting this video. She is also excited about the audience witnessing a different side of hers on-screen.

The melodious song has received 1 million views on YouTube with the number growing leaps and bounds.

The story of Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam revolves around Vishwak Sen, who plays the role of a middle-aged bachelor in the movie.

Rukshar Dhillon made her debut in the entertainment industry with the Kannada movie, Run Antony.

She has also starred in several Telugu films, including- Aakatayi, ABCD: American Born Confused Desi and Krishnarjuna Yudham. She has also worked in the Hindi film, Bhangra Paa Le. Ashoka Vanam Lo Arjuna Kalyanam is all set to hit the screens on March 4.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.