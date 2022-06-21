Musician Anirudh's Gift For Vijay Comes a Day Ahead of Beast Actor's Birthday

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular stars in the South Film Industry. The actor will turn 48 tomorrow, June 22, and his birthday is no less than a festival, especially in the south. Not only fans, but the whole film industry celebrates his birthday with great joy and sends a whole bunch of love and good wishes.

On this occasion, music composer Anirudh Ravichander has given a pre-birthday gift to the actor. Anirudh has shared a music montage on his Twitter with the YouTube link.

The Tweet said, “Here we go! #BeastBGM #BeastOST https://youtube.com/watch?v=k67MdP25jrs Advance happy birthday dear Thalapathy @actorvijay sir @Nelsondilpkumar @sunpictures All these tracks are so close to our hearts. Enjoy!"

Within just two days, the video has received over 68,00,00 views and 88,000 likes. Fans are praising Anirudh for this composition in the comments section. One of the listeners wrote, “Big Bad Beast: this track is something out of the world. Man, this guy Anirudh makes his music at international standards. This track playing with the fight scene was beyond everything. Ani+ruthless music."

Another commented, “Best Original Background Score Video ever made in Kollywood. Hats off for making the video more interesting by adding visuals in it."

The other wrote, “Nelson and Ani once again prove they are Big Fan Of Breaking Bad The Choice of Sounding is Insane."

Another fan said, “This soundtrack easily elevated the movie by another 50%. And I like this idea of background music release with titles and credits to the entire team involved and not just the music director."

A third fan said, “I have started hearing Anirudh music since 2021. The man is a gem and he never disappoints From master to beast. Still the same Anirudh making bangers."

