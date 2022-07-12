'Must Watch For Parents and Kids': Udhayanidhi Stalin Appreciates Sai Pallavi's Gargi

Gautham Ramachandran’s directorial Gargi, starring Sai Pallavi in the lead role, is all set to hit the big screen this Friday. The film, which will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada, made headlines a few weeks ago after Suriya’s production company 2D Entertainment Pvt Ltd secured Tamil Nadu distribution rights.

The film’s trailer, which was recently released, received positive feedback from critics and moviegoers alike. Its plot revolves around a high school teacher, who receives the shock of her life when she learns that her father has been arrested. The rest of the story is about how she fights a legal battle against all odds.

Udhayanidhi, an actor-distributor-politician, has praised the film on Twitter, saying that Gargi is one of the best films to come out this year. All the parents and children should watch it. His tweet stated, “#Gargi is easily one of the best movies of the year! Go watch it on the big screen! Superb performance by everybody! A must-watch for parents and kids ! @Suriya_offl

#Jyotika @Sai_Pallavi92 @2D_ENTPVTLTD @rajsekarpandian @prgautham83 @blacky_genie @kaaliactor @sakthi Film Factory." His social media post will undoubtedly help the film gain exposure among various film fans.

Apart from this, Udhayanidhi praised Gargi at the 50th-day event of his previous outing, Nenjuku Needhi, which was held a day ago. He said, “Gargi is one of the most beautiful films I have watched in recent times. I got to know that Suriya and Jyotika have acquired distribution rights to the movie. People should support good films like this. It will help directors and producers come up with more content-oriented scripts."

On Twitter, Udhayanidhi was the first to express his thoughts on Kamal Haasan’s Vikram. The film went on to be a huge success. It remains to be seen whether Gargi achieves the same success.

