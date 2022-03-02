Must-Watch K-Dramas in March 2022: Lee Min-ho's Pachinko, Park Hyung-sik's Soundtrack #1

It seems like just yesterday that we were weeping while watching Son Ye-jin bawl in the second episode of 39 or rooting for Kim Tae-ri and Nam Joo-hyuk in Twenty-Five Twenty-One and with a blink of an eye, we’ve already entered March! February treated K-drama fans with a potpourri of series and it seems like March is going to be as exciting. Close to 10 new K-dramas are being released this month. While we’ll be keeping an eye on them all, here’s a look at the five K-dramas we are the most excited about.

Pachinko:

Based on the New York Times bestselling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, Pachinko stars Lee Min-ho, Minha Kim, Yu-na Jeon and Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung in the lead. The series will follow the stories of four generations of a Korean immigrant family and the choices that change their lives forever. The series will be narrated in three languages: Japanese, Korean and English.

Date of Premiere: March 25

Soundtrack #1:

Park Hyung-sik and Han So-hee are teaming up for a K-drama for the first time. The limited series will focus on the romance that blooms between two people who’ve been friends for over two decades now. While they don’t share a romantic bond in the last 20 years, things change when they are put together under one roof for two weeks. Given the title, there is bound to be some music and lyrics.

Date of Premiere: March 23

Why Her (Why Oh Soo-jae):

Seo Hyun-jin returns to the small screen with Why Her, playing a star lawyer only to have her life crashing down one day when a case takes an unfortunate turn. She gets demoted and is forced to take up a job of a professor at a local law school. Enter warm-hearted student, played by True Beauty star Hwang In-yeop. Their fates intertwine in an unfortunate way and yet they end up growing closer.

Date of Premiere: March 18

Crazy Love:

Kim Jae-wook returns to the small screen three years after Her Private Life and is all set to play the role of a math instructor. Extremely skilled but he is also known to be rude. His life takes a turn when receives a death threat. Life turns more chaotic courtesy of his secretary, played by Krystal, who is diagnosed with a terminal illness. The show also stars Ha Jun.

Date of Premiere: March 7

Tomorrow:

SF9’s Rowoon, who won hearts with his performance in The King’s Affection, is set to return with a new K-drama called Tomorrow. The show focuses on a college graduate who accidentally bumps into two angels of death. Belonging to the crisis management team, the angels are tasked to prevent people from taking their own lives.

Date of Premiere: March 25

