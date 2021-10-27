'My Family Used to Taunt me About my Ambition': Bhojpuri Actor Akshara Singh

Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh, who featured in Bigg Boss OTT, has carved a niche for herself through her hard work and sheer determination. She has worked her way up from nothing, even bearing people’s taunts regarding her ambitions. Her stint in Bigg Boss has earned her a lot of fans across India.

In an interview, she shared the stories of her struggle. According to her, her family was extremely strict and would taunt her, asking whether she wanted to become a ‘dance and music girl’. According to Akshara, she did not know Bhojpuri in the initial days despite hailing from Patna. Owing to her lack of understanding and speaking the language, she lost many projects in the initial days of her career.

Speaking further, Akshara said that in her struggling days, she did not have enough maturity to choose the correct things because of her naivete, which was again because she was very young. The actress also spoke about refusing a film, saying that she had refused to work in a movie because it contained “objectionable stuff".

“If you want to bring a change in the Bhojpuri industry towards women, then you need to take a stand. I do the same," said Akshara.

Akshara Singh has lots of hit Bhojpuri movies such as Laila Majnu, Satya, Dhadkan and Tridev under her belt. Her pairing with Pawan Raja was a huge hit and the duo was an all-time rage among the audience.

