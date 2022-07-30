'My Fans Pillars of Support': Dhanush Reacts to Birthday Wishes

South star Dhanush recently turned 39. The actor celebrated his birthday on July 28 and now, he has penned a thank you note for his fans. Dhanush shared a long note, which reads, “I don’t know where to begin. I want to thank all my well-wishers and friends from the film fraternity who took the time to wish me. I also want to thank all my fans who wished me a BIG hug for your unconditional love, encouragement and support. My fans have been my pillars of support for the past 20 years and I feel very overwhelmed and grateful to see all your wishes. See you soon at the movies. OM NAMASHIVAYAA. Love, D."

On Dhanush’s birthday, the makers of his Tamil and Telugu bilingual drama Sir/Vaathi unveiled the teaser of the film. The teaser gives a glimpse of the education mafia and Dhanush is playing the role of a junior lecturer who fights against the mafia. The teaser of the film shows the importance of education, the exploitation of teachers, and the high fees system. The makers of the film shared the teaser with the caption, “Education is more than about books, marks and results."

The film has been titled Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu. The film is directed by Venky Atluri. Editing of the film is done by Navin Nooli, cinematography by Yuvaraj and stunts by Venkat.

Samyuktha Menon is playing the leading lady in the film, which is bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment along with Fortune Four Cinemas. The music of Sir/Vaathi has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Sai Kumar, Tanikella Bharani, and Narra Srinivas will be seen in key roles in the film which is reportedly releasing in October this year.

On the work front, Dhanush was last seen in The Grey Man. Apart from Vaathi, Dhanush also has Naane Varuven.

