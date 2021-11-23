My First Mohabbat is...': Actor Richa Chaddha Reveals Name of Cricketer She Loved

It has been nearly 10 years since Rahul Dravid, one of India’s legendary batters, retired from international cricket, but his fan following remains the same. The latest entrant in the list of his fans is Bollywood actor Richa Chadha. She has described Drvaid as her first love. She has admitted that she no longer watches cricket regularly but used to watch matches occasionally with her brother just to see Dravid.

Richa, who is busy promoting the third season of Inside Edge, a web series based on cricket, also said that she stopped following the game once Dravid “phased out" of the Indian team.

Dravid had announced his Test retirement in 2012, while he played his last One Day International (ODI) in 2011. Now, he is the head coach of the Indian cricket team. He replaced Ravi Shastri, who had left the post after the ICC T20 World Cup.

Under the guidance of Dravid, India recently defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series. Dravid had earlier guided the Indian team during India’s tour of Sri Lanka in July when a second-string team travelled to the island nation.

“During my younger days, I was not a big fan of cricket. Yes, my brother used to play cricket. There were times when I would watch the game on TV. I loved watching Rahul Dravid play the game. Jab woh phase out hone lage I literally stopped following the game. My first Mohabbat is Rahul Dravid," Richa was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Rahul Dravid played 164 Tests and 344 One Day Internationals in his career. He scored more than 10,000 runs in both formats. He has 13,288 runs to his name in Tests and 10,889 runs in ODIs. Apart from this, he also played 1 T20 International in which he scored 31 runs. He has scored more than 23,000 runs in first-class cricket.

