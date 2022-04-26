'My Life': Actor Siddharth Jadhav's Latest Post Dedicated To His Daughters

Marathi actor Siddharth Jadhav has always been open to sharing family pictures and videos and letting the world know how close they are to each other. He recently wrote a post for his daughters, and it went viral on social media.

Siddharth Jadhav posted a few pictures on his Instagram where he is seen posing with his daughters. Along with the pictures he wrote, “Life. It is very important to know for whom we live. My life. My daughters. Swara and Ira." After these comments started pouring in one of his fans commented and said “Sweet family" another one wrote “So adorable. Stay blessed" and others followed the trend. The post got 8 k likes.

Earlier, Siddharth posted for his daughters on social media. In the pictures, three of them went for an outing in a shopping mall and had a fun time there. Along with the post, Siddharth penned a note, which read, “Not only one but two reasons to live a happy life. My lifelines. Swara and Ira." His fans loved these cute pictures. The photos received 17,000 likes on Instagram.

Siddharth is called the Comedy King of Marathi Cinema. He is quite active on social media and has a large fan base. He has 588 k followers on Instagram.

Siddharth made his acting debut in DD Sahyadri’s Ek Shunya Baburao. In 2004, he made his film debut in Kedar Shinde’s Marathi film Aga Bai Arrecha. The film was loosely based on the Hollywood film What Women Want.

Apart from these shows, he also acted in Bollywood. He played the role of Sub Inspector Santosh Tawde in Simba. He also enacted Lucky’s assistant in Golmaal Returns. Whatever the role, Siddharth always wins the hearts of the audience.

