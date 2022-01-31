‘My Parents Still Use Public Transport’, Says John Abraham

Bollywood actor John Abraham has recently revealed that his parents still use public transport for daily commuting. In an interview to Rajasthan Patrika John said that his parents live the simplest life and that’s the only reason that he lives with no arrogance. He also said that he is proud that he was raised in a middle class family and completely respects the way his parents prefer to live.

Despite being one of the richest actors, John Abraham’s recent interview with Rajasthan Patrika has shocked everyone. According to reports, John charges around Rs 15-20 crore per film. John, known for his love for bikes, owns luxury bikes and cars, along with a villa in Mumbai, worth billions.

The Dhoom actor said that his father still prefers to travel by public transport while his mother travels by autorickshaw and they both like to live a simple time.

Advertisement

“My friends and colleagues in the industry ask me why I don’t wear shoes at any function or party. I have the same answer as always that I find comfortable when I wear slippers or sandals and my up-bringing in a middle class culture is my plus point," said John.

John is often seen wearing a simple T-shirt, jeans and slippers even at parties in Mumbai. John’s father is a Malayali Christian and his mother is an Irani. Despite being parents of such a celebrity actor, his parents live a simple life, away from the limelight.

John Abraham’s next film EK Villain Returns will be released in theatres on July 8. This film is being helmed by Mohit Suri and bankrolled by Balaji Motion Pictures and T-Series.

In 2003, John Abraham made his silver screen debut with Amit Saxena’s directorial Jism, starring Bipasha Basu as the female lead. This film was written by Mahesh Bhatt and bankrolled by Pooja Bhatt and Sujit Kumar Singh.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.