'My Partner... in Almost Everything': Tejashri Pradhan's Birthday Wish to Ashutosh Patki

Marathi TV actor Asutosh Patki turned a year older on Wednesday. Asustosh’s co-actor and close friend, actor Tejashri Pradhan has wished him on social media, writing a heartwarming post. In her Instagram post, Tejashri has called Ashutosh her “partner" in “almost everything." This has also led to her fans speculating that she is in a relationship with Ashutosh. Both Marathi stars had worked together in the serial Aggabai Sasubai.

Sharing a picture of herself with actor Ashutosh, Tejashri extended her birthday wishes to him. In the picture, both were smiling.

In the caption of the heartwarming post, Tejashri said Ashutosh is a partner in almost everything except in “cheating (when I want to have all the junk food on this planet) … Not even on Birthdays."

Ashutosh has replied to her birthday wishes saying, “Thank You so much, there is an exception Pizza."

Instagram users also commented on their pictures. Many of the users termed Tejashri and Ashutosh as a “lovely couple" and a “Nice Couple". They also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section and wished Ashutosh a happy birthday.

Tejashri and Ashutosh played the characters of wife and husband –- Shubhra and Soham Prabhakar respectively — in the show Aggabai Sasubai. The reel-life couple was much loved and appreciated by Marathi viewers. Even though the show ended this year in March, people still talk about the reel couple on social media.

Earlier in June, Ashutosh had shared a picture of himself with Tejashri on her birthday. Soon after the Instagram post, fans started talking about an affair between the two Marathi stars.

The discussion of their relationship further intensified when Ashutosh, in his birthday wish, advised Tejashree to forget her past and move on. But Tejashree had said in an interview that Ashutosh is a “very close friend of mine and that is why he posted that photo on my birthday."

Tejashri got married to actor Shashank Ketkar in 2014. The couple parted ways in 2015.

