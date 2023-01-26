'My Pathaan': Mahira Khan Remembers Shah Rukh Khan on 6th Anniversary of Their Film Raees

25th January has now become a memorable day for both Shah Rukh Khan and his fandom as the former’s film Pathaan was released on this date. But the Siddharth Anand directorial is not the only SRK film to have released on this date. Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Khan starrer Raees, too, released on January 25, 2017. On the sixth anniversary of the film, the Pakistani actress took to social media to remember her ‘Pathaan.’ Rahul Dholakia’s Raees marked SRK and Mahira’s first film together and also Mahira’s first Indian film.

Sharing a photo which she posted on Raees’ first anniversary, the actress wrote, ‘My Pathaan.’ The photo os a still from the film where the actress can be seen leaning on Shah Rukh.

Not just Mahira, the film’s director Rahul Dholakia, too, shared a note. He revealed that he was watching Pathaan on Raees’ anniversary. His social media post read, “6 years ago we released #Raees - today was Day One for #Pathaan. An incredible experience watching it in a house full show on a huge IMAX screen, with the die hard fans of @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @TheJohnAbraham@BeingSalmanKhan !! Madness !!!"

News18’s review of Pathaan reads, “The action-sequences in the film are top-notch. You can’t help but cheer, whistle and clap for Deepika as she performs some challenging jujutsu stunts. There’s also a solo action sequence featuring her wielding the deadly Gatling gun, which truly blows your mind. Pathaan’s introduction scene as he combats the bad guys is remarkable and with the striking and stylised background music, it is pure gold. Jim and Pathaan locking horns atop a trailer and then on the frozen Lake Baikal in Siberia, and particularly, the fight sequence with Pathaan and Tiger (yes, Salman Khan has a rather long-ish cameo) is a treat. For those who grew up on a staple diet of the 1990s Bollywood, there’s nothing better than watching and revelling in the banter and the camaraderie between two of the biggest superstars of the country!"

