Kannada actor Rishab Shetty has become a household name in the film industry. Rishab’s widely-acclaimed supernatural thriller Kantara surpassed the expectations of fans, taking him to instant fame. The 39-year-old brought to life the intriguing rituals of rural Karnataka, delivering a visual spectacle worth cherishing. As Rishab continues to hog the limelight for his brilliant power of storytelling, it appears that the actor’s “wildest dreams" has finally come to life.

On Monday, the Kantara fame actor dropped a few AI-generated pictures of himself on Instagram that has once again attracted the attention of social media users. “Who knew technology could bring my wildest dreams to life? Thanks to KRG Connects for these AI creations," penned a seemingly overwhelmed Rishab. His post indicated that the uber-cool AI pictures were created by the marketing agency KRG Connects

The spellbinding photos captured Rishab in a variety of avatars. While in some he was seen to depict an ancient era, sporting long hair, vintage clothing, horn-like headgear and metal ornaments, in another he can be seen wearing a shawl and a red garment.

The slide also contained close-up pictures of the Kannada star. From Rishab’s signature black-rimmed glasses to his beaming smile, the AI pictures exhibit the perfect resemblance of the famous director-actor.

The brilliantly designed AI images did not take much time to reach the masses. Netizens flocked to the comments to shower praises on the snaps, expressing their adoration for Rishab. “PRIDE of Kannada cinema," noted one user. “I just loved it… all photos are very nice,’" quipped another. “Rishab Shetty in another universe," wrote a third individual. A slew of fire and red heart emojis also found their place in the comments.

After the blockbuster success of Kantara, Rishab Shetty is currently on a short hiatus from his work commitments. He has jetted off to an undisclosed location with his wife Pragathi Shetty, and daughter Raddya, accompanied by his close friend and actor Rakshit Shetty, along with a few of his industry friends.

On the professional front, Rishab has already started working on Kantara 2, following the film’s immense response. However, it is reported that the second segment will be more of a prequel than a sequel. As of now, the makers are tight-lipped about further updates of Kantara 2.

