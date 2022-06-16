Myna Nandhini Hits 7 Million Followers on Instagram; Here's Her Journey

Tamil actress Myna Nandhini has hit 7 million followers on Instagram, and fans and celebrities have been congratulating her on the massive feat.

Myna Nandhini made her small screen debut with Saravanan Meenatchi, which aired on Vijay TV. The actress has acted in several serials and is currently hosting major TV shows on Vijay TV. Soon after, she got the opportunity to act in films. She garnered a lot of fans and following with the recently released film Vikram.

Myna acted opposite Vivek in Aranmanai 3. The astounding growth of her fans took many by surprise. Her hard work has paid off, and she is at the pinnacle of fame. The actress faced many trolls due to the death of her ex-husband but is now in the limelight for her talent.

Advertisement

She fell in love with serial actor Yogeshwaran and the couple married in 2019. They have a son named Dhuvan. Yogesh is famous for his Zee Tamil Satya serial and both of them started a YouTube channel during lockdown which is slowly gaining followers.

The famous couple is very active on social media as they often share their pictures and videos with fans who also adore them. The couple also recently shared beautiful images from the beach. Myna also said that she would unveil the story behind the pics on her YouTube channel.

She wrote, “Unexpected surprises want to know, check Myna Wings."

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.