Myra Vaikul Dances To Bappa Song in Latest Reel, Her Hook Step Steals the Show

Myra Vaikul is a noted face in the world of television. This little star is known for her role in Zee Marathi’s TV series Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. And now, Myra shared a dance video of the song Majha Bappa, the Official Ganapati Bappa Song. Produced by Pravin Koli and sung by Deeya Wadkar. She has put her dance step on this song. Sharing the video, Myra wrote, “Make Reels Using This Hook Step and Tag Us with this # ladkadevbappawithmyra".

Her cute dance video is currently becoming popular among the audience. The video went viral in no time and viewers are just loving this cute clip. As one of the users wrote, “Cuteness overloaded". Another said, “So Cute".

“Beautiful Expression and Beautiful Outfit," penned the third user. And many of her fans showered red heart emoticons. The video garnered 267 k views on Instagram.

Ganesh Chaturthi is just a few days away, and everyone is eagerly waiting for the arrival of Bappa. Therefore, many photos and videos related to Ganesha are currently going viral on social media. In the last two years, Ganeshotsav was not celebrated with much fanfare due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Myra is quite active on social media where her accounts are handled by her mother. She shares photos and videos of Myra that go viral on social media and the little star is always at the centre of discussion. She uploads photos and videos on different themes. She also does photo shoots with her parents wearing twinning clothes. Myra’s smile makes her fans fall in love with her, which is why she earned a big name at a very young age.

Taking about Myra’s career, at a very young age, she started working in various photoshoots and child fashion events. In 2020, during the lockdown, her mother created a YouTube Channel with the name Myra’s Corner where she posted cute videos and they went viral. She became a popular star on social media.

In 2021, she got the opportunity to work on Television for the first time through the show Majhi Tujhi Reshimgath. She played the role of the daughter of the lead actress played by Prarthana Behera.

