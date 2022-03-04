Myra Vaikul Missing From Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. Here's Why

Myra Vaikul’s childlike innocence is one of the several factors why the Marathi television audience just can’t miss watching Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath. However, the actor has been missing from the show for a while, and the audience has been wanting to know the reason for her absence. The actor is on a break from the show and here’s why.

A few days ago, Myra took a break from the series and went on a Konkan trip with her family. Now, her uncle, Yogesh, is getting married. Myra and his family have reached Nashik to attend the wedding. Myra’s mother Shweta Vaikul also belongs to Nashik.

Recently, her uncle’s Haldi ceremony was held. Myra enjoyed it a lot during the ceremony. She has shared some snaps from the Haldi ceremony on Instagram. Myra looked beautiful, dolled up in a traditional outfit. Fans praised her look, pouring their heart out in the comment section.

On the occasion of her uncle’s wedding, Myra uploaded a Vlog on her channel. The vlog starts with Gaurvav Vaikul, her father, and Myra picking up her mother from a shopping mall. The family then goes to a restaurant for lunch.

There, Myra enjoys a luscious glass full of buttermilk. They were then joined by Myra’s cousins before going to a jewellery shop. Myra was welcomed with a lot of delight at the shop. After the jewellery shopping was done, they travelled to Surgana, a taluka in Nashik district where the wedding is going to take place. The video ended with Myra and other kids dancing. All the dance videos will be uploaded on March 4 at 1:30 pm, the actor said.

Apart from Shreyas Talpade, Prarthana and Myra, Mohan Joshi and Aanand Kale are also a part of Mazhi Tuzhi Reshimgaath.

