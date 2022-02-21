Myra Vaikul of Mazhi Tuzi Reshimgathi Dolls up as Marathi Mulgi on Shiv Jayanti

On February 19, Maharashtra celebrated the birthday of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. On this day, known as Shiv Jayanti, people all over the state celebrate with pomp and fervour. A lot of programmes were also organised by the state government at various state-run institutes.

Myra Vaikul also known as Chhota Parichha from Mazi Tuzi Reshimgathi showcased her Marathi pride on Shiv Jayanti as she dressed up in traditional Marathi gear. Here is the video:

Advertisement

She wore a pink saree with a green border, which she accessorised with ornaments such as bangles, earrings and the traditional Marathi nose-ring. She looks extremely cute and beautiful in this attire. The video has over 78,000 likes. People are showering love on Myra, calling her ‘cute’ and ‘adorable’.

Myra is loved by everyone on the sets of the show. She makes Instagram reels with lead actors Prarthana Behere and Shreyas Talpade. Myra also owns a channel on YouTube called Myra’s Corner. Myra’s mother Shweta Vaikul and father Gaurav Vaikul are both constantly encourage and support her in whatever she does.

The show is much-loved by the audience and rules the TRP charts. Prarthana Behera plays the role of Neha Kamat in this series. In the ongoing track, Shreyas’ character is slowly realising his love for Neha and the two are soon going to reunite.

Advertisement

The fans of the show are rooting hard for them and are ecstatic for this track. Myra Vaikul aka Pari brings much-needed comic relief and positivity to the show through her cute actions and dialogues.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.