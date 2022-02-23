Myra Vaikul's Mother Shweta Vaikul Pens Emotional Post Remembering Late Father

Myra Vaikul, known as Chhota Paricha, is one of the most-loved characters on the Zee Marathi show, Mazi Tuzi Reshimagathi. Apart from being an actor, Myra is also a social media star. Shweta Vaikul, Myra’s mother, recently celebrated her birthday and put out a post in which the daughter spoke about her late father who passed away last year.

Sharing some photos with her father, Shweta wrote, “I miss you so much papa … Everything was so different when you were here… night fell and the day dawned as usual. Suddenly the phone rang and that one call took you away from us forever. We mourn your loss everyday, papa. You have really taught us to take on the big challenges, but we are definitely not big enough to take on the challenge of losing you."

The post continues, “We have learnt to live without you, yes; but when you were with us, everything was quite different, and now we are left behind, and can never reach you anymore. Everyone is taking photos with their dads everywhere, and I’m the only one who is not able to do so. All we have of you is one photo, which is garlanded."

The post was extremely emotional and heartbreaking. People are commenting on the post and offering their heartfelt condolences.

