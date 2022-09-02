Mystery Over Multistarrer ‘Mega Blockbuster’ Unveiled; Secret Out On Sourav Ganguly's FB Page?

Ever since pictures of celebs with ‘Mega Blockbuster’ started pouring in on social media, speculations as to what it might be has started doing the rounds. Several celebs posted their pictures in what looks like a poster from a fil titled ‘Mega Blockbuster’, with the caption that the trailer will be out on the 4th of September. Celebrities associated with this include actors like Deepika Padukone, Rashmika Mandanna, Trisha Krishnan, and Karthi and cricketers like Sourav Ganguly and Rohit Sharma. Fans are baffled, and have been scratching their heads in an attempt to find out what’s it all about. Well, the answer might lie in an alleged goof-up.

A screenshot has been doing the rounds on social media, which seems to be pointing out at a slip made by Sourav Ganguly’s social media team. In the screenshot, there is Sourav Ganguly’s poster of Mega Blockbuster, but it’s the caption that seems to be giving some hint. The caption seems to have been copy-pasted as it is, without the edits that are required to be done. It reads, “Post copy: It was fun shooting for it! My new Mega Blockbuster is releasing soon! #TrailerOut4thSept #MegaBlockbuster

*Please ensure that the Meesho brand name or Meesho hashtag is NOWHERE mentioned in tomorrow’s 1st September post." Check out the screenshot here:

If we are to go by this, then all the stars are actually coming together for a campaign by the brand Meesho. However, we at News18 Showsha could not verify the authenticity of the post.

Looks like the mystery would be unveiled for sure only on 4th of September. Till then, we will have to patiently wait. The posters shared by the celebs got fans all excited. Some even promised to be catching the first day first show of ‘Mega Blockbuster’ if it turns out to be a film.

