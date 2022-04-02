Naa Aana Iss Des Laado Actress Natasha Sharma Redij Announces Pregnancy, reveals it wasn't 'planned'

Actress Natasha Sharma Redij, who is known for her performance on TV show Naa Aana Iss Des Laado, is expecting her first baby with her husband Aditya Redij. She made the announcement on her social media with two adorable pictures of herself. In the first photo, Natasha can be seen sitting with a hand on her baby bump and looking afar and pondering. She added a caption and wrote, “I sit here in the middle of it all and wonder who in the world you will turn out to be…." In her second post, the actress can be seen embracing her baby bump. The caption read: “It's time to embrace motherhood".

Check out Natasha's maternity photoshoot here:

Ever since the actress made the announcement on her social media handles last evening, the comments sections of her posts have been flooded with congratulatory messages and wishes from fans and celebs.

Natasha, in an interview with Hindustan Times, talked about how overwhelmed she is with the response and love she has been receiving after announcing her first pregnancy. In her interview, the actress also brought up the topic of how the baby was unplanned. She stated that it “came as a surprise" and they were “not planning it." She further added that it was the first time she conceived and took it as a god's sign and the couple decided to go ahead with this decision.

Natasha is married to actor Aditya Redij for eight years. She has completed her first trimester and is in the “fourth month" of her pregnancy. During her conversation with the publication, she talked about her visits to the doctor and how she has been feeling lately. When asked how she and Aditya Redij reacted after they found out about it, Na Aana Is Des Laado actress stated, “It is such big news when it breaks between a couple. So we were overwhelmed. And we realised now is the time to start a family."

The couple worked together in Naa Aana Iss Des Laado, which aired on Colors TV.

SOURCE LINK: https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/exclusive-natasha-sharma-reveals-their-pregnancy-was-unplanned-this-is-the-first-time-i-have-conceived-101648881487561.html

