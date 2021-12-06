Naa Kosam, New Song From Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju, Released

Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, the father-son duo, will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming movie ‘Bangarraju’. The film is a sequel to Kalyan Krishna Kurasala’s ‘Soggade Chinni Nayana’. As part of its musical promotions, the makers released the second song ‘Naa Kosam’ on Sunday. This comes after the release of the ‘Laddunda’ song, which has become a chartbuster. While Laddunda is an energetic dance number, Naa Kosam is a romantic song in the magical voice of Sid Sriram.

Titled ‘Naa Kosam’, the lyrical song features Naga Chaitanya and ‘Uppena’ fame Krithi Shetty as an on-screen pair. The song gives glimpses of Naga and Krithi’s adorable chemistry in the upcoming film. The video of the song has garnered over 2.1 million views on Youtube.

Watch Song here — https://youtu.be/d9eINA5rgzI

The makers said that song is dedicated to “all the lovers and people who are in love". The song has been composed by Anup Rubens. Balaji has penned the lyrics of the song. The song portrays a lover who feels he is a changed man in his romantic journey with his ladylove.

Earlier, the makers released the first single ‘Laddundaa’. The song had turned out to be a hit song.

The shooting of ‘Bangarraju’ is on the final schedule. The film will see actor Ramya Krishna as Nagarjuna’s partner and Krithi Shetty playing Naga Chaitanya’s love interest.

Kalyan Krishna Kurasala is directing Bangarraju, bankrolled by Annapurna Studios and Zee Studios together.

Bangarraju is scheduled to release on January 15. The film will face tough competition from big-budget Tollywood movies like SS Rajamouli’s RRR, pan-India star Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, which are releasing on or around the occasion of Sankranti next year.

