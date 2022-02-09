Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor Says 'Gaaliyaan Padne Wali Hai' After Choosing Pandemic As Plot

Naagin 6 is all set to premiere on February 12. While fans are eagerly waiting for the show, it has already been revealed that the upcoming season will have a pandemic twist to it. The teasers released so far have shown how the Naagin will prevent the planet from the same evil plot of a neighbouring country. However, recently, Ekta Kapoor revealed how she is ready to get trolled for the same.

Ekta talked about how the plot of a pandemic was suggested by one of her friends and added that the real motive of the show is to present what people they went through in the last couple of years. “When my friend narrated me this concept and she told me you should do this and corona is not just about the disease, it is a mind-changing thing, she told me I am no longer dealing with relatable topics in the country. I actually knew at that point ke mujhe gaaliyaan padne waali hai because agar yehi kaam koi really celebrated maker karta (I knew that I am going to get abused because no celebrated producer does this), things would have been different. Naagin is out an out mass, commercial pulp show and there will be criticism and I am fine with it because I am not calling it corona. I want to show what people went through in the last 2 years," Ekta said.

Apart from this, Ekta Kapoor also added that she is ready to face trolls. “I knew very well and I was sure that I will get trolled. I was ready for it. In west, if you see they make shows out of real incidents and they work well. Like Titanic came out of a real incident. The pandemic is something that the US based OTT channel will do it. We are witnessing history and we all have changed in the last two years and Naagin also had to change," she added.

Meanwhile, Naagin 6 will feature Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and Mahek Chahal as icchadhari-naagin. The show will also star Tejasswi’s Bigg Boss co-contestant Simba Nagpal as the male lead. Urvashi Dholakia will also mark her comeback to television with Naagin 6.

