Naagin 6: Ekta Kapoor Shares a Glimpse of First Episode and It Will Surely Raise Your Excitement

Naagin 6 is all set to premiere tonight and while fans are eagerly waiting for the same, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared the first glimpse of the show. The daily soap queen dropped a series of videos in which she can be seen enjoying the Naagin 6 premiere. The visuals from the show shared by Ekta featured actor Manit Joura. The scene presents Manit assuring pandits that sarvashreshtha naagin will return to seek revenge but this time it won’t be about her but for the nation. The glimpses from the show will surely raise your excitement for the show.

Apart from this, in another Instagram story, Ekta Kapoor can also be seen playing a game that measures, “How Much of a Naagin are you?" Guess what, Ekta gets a full score in it.

Meanwhile, season 6 of Naagin features Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role opposite Simba Nagpal. The announcement of Tejasswi’s casting as the lead actor was done at the finale of Bigg Boss 15 where it was also revealed her character will be named ‘Pratha’. Naagin 6 also stars Maheck Chahal, Amrapali Gupta, Sudha Chandran and Urvashi Dholakia in key roles. The show’s plotline is based on the pandemic and how a shape-shifting serpent will take birth to save the country from the virus.

While the show is yet to go on air, some fractions of the social media have criticised Naagin 6 alleging insensitive use of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reacting to such criticism, Ekta said that she knew that she would be trolled for the plot. “I was ready for it. In the west, if you see they make shows out of real incidents and they work well. Like Titanic came out of a real incident," she was quoted as saying by ETimes. Adding that the pandemic is something even US-based OTT channels do, Ekta said that COVID-19 had changed the world, and it was time for Naagin to change.

The previous seasons of Naagin have been revenge sagas featuring popular TV actors like Mouni Roy, Surbhi Jyoti, Karishma Tanna, Anita Hassanandani, Pearl V Puri, Nia Sharma, Surbhi Chandna and Hina Khan in key roles.

