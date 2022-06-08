Naagin 6 Fame Simba Nagpal Rejects Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Offer | Here's Why

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa has been making headlines for a long time now. If reports are to be believed, the tenth season of the celebrity dance reality show is coming soon and makers have already started approaching actors for the same. Recently, Simba Nagpal, who is currently seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Naagin 6, also revealed that he was also approached for Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. However, he refused the offer.

Speaking to India Forums, Simba mentioned that he refused the offer because he doesn’t think he is a very good dancer and also because he wishes to focus on acting for now. “Yes, I was approached for Jhalak Dikhlajaa but I don’t think at this point I’m that good a dancer to be competing in a dance reality show. Plus I’m super focused on acting these days!" Simba said.

Prior to Naagin 6, Simba Nagpal also participated in Bigg Boss 15. His calm nature was widely appreciated by the audience. Even Salman Khan had appreciated Simba for his calmness during one of the episodes.

Advertisement

Just a few days back, it was also reported that Nikki Tamboli has also been approached for Jhalak Dhikla Jaa 10. Last month, E-Times reported that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi fame Erica Fernandes and Naagin fame Adaa Khan have been approached by the makers of Jhalak Jikhhla Jaa season 10. The report also claims that since the two actresses are currently not busy with any big projects, there are chances that the audience will get to see them in the dance reality show.

It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan have also been approached to judge Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same so far. News agency IANS also claimed that the show is likely to go on floors in July. “The show will have a grand comeback. Makers have approached Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Farah Khan to take over as judges. The casting of the show is in process and the show might go on floors by July," the source cited by the news agency claimed.

The last season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa aired in 2016. It was judged by Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Ganesh Hegde. Manish Paul hosted the show.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.