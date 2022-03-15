Naagin 6 Fame Tejasswi Prakash Looks Her Hottest Best As She Attends Spy Bahu's Holi shoot; Watch

Tejasswi Prakash has become everyone’s favourite. Ever since she emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15, the actress has been ruling hearts. What added cherry on top was her Naagin avatar in Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural show.

On Tuesday, Tejasswi Prakash was spotted on the sets of Spy Bahu as she visited for the shoot of the Holi Special episode. The actress wore a gorgeous green shimmery outfit and needless to say, she looked absolutely stunning. Tejasswi accessorised her look with maang tika, statement earrings and some bangles. Her open hair and minimal make-up also added charm to her look.

Advertisement

Soon after the video was shared online, fans were quick to shower love on their favourite actress. While some of the social media users called her ‘hottest naagin ever’, others appreciated her green outfit. “OMG!!! She is like a Fairy, barbie, Angel on earth!!" one of the fans wrote. Another comment read, “Uffff🔥 Tejaaaaa how can you change cute to hottttttt." Queen, cutie, and prettiest were other adjectives that fans used for Tejasswi Prakash.

For the unversed, Spy Bahu is a new show that airs on Colors TV. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim and revolves around the love story of a spy with a rich businessman. Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has also joined the promotion campaign of the show.

Talking about Naagin 6’s plot, in the recent episode, Rishabh tied the knot with Pratha, who was supposed to marry his brother Ritesh. Rishabh did this because he feels that Pratha has something to do with the sudden rise of the virus cases in the country. He also suspects that Pratha is also behind the disappearance of his father.

Advertisement

On the personal front, recently, Tejasswi Prakash and her beau Karan Kundrra’s roka rumours made headlines. It all started after Karan and his parents were snapped outside Tejasswi’s house, but what caught everyone’s attention was the tilak on actor’s forehead. However, it was later revealed that the two families had only gathered to celebrate Karan’s parents’ marriage anniversary.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.