Naagin 6 Plot Revealed: Mahekk Chahal Explains How She and Tejasswi Prakash Will End The Pandemic | Exclusive

Naagin 6 is all set to premiere on February 12 and fans are super excited for the same. It has already been revealed that Tejasswi Prakash and Mahekk Chahal will turn icchadhari-naagin in the upcoming season to prevent the world from an evil plot of a neighbouring country. However, this has also left fans curious, who are now eagerly waiting to know how the duo will end the pandemic in the show.

In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, Mahekk Chahal talked about her character in the show and revealed that she will be playing Tejasswi’s elder sister. On being asked, if hers is also the positive role, Mahekk mentioned that she will also be helping ‘Sarvshreshtra Naagin’ Tejasswi in saving the world from the pandemic. “I am playing her older sister. We are both saving India from whatever is happening," she said.

Advertisement

Moreover, Mahekk Chahal also revealed how she will have to sacrifice herself and added, “Mine is also exactly the same thing. Main bhi itne saalo ke baad main bhi positive hoon. Mujhe jalaya jaata hai itne saalo ke baad desh ko bachane ke liye basically and to take revenge from all jo hamare desh drohi hoti hai. (I am also playing a positive role after years. I will be set to fire after years to save the country and to take revenge from traitors)."

Earlier on Tuesday, Mahekk took to her official Instagram account and revealed her Naagin look. In the picture, she can be dressed in a blue outfit accessorised with silver jewellery. The actor also expressed excitement for the show and wrote, “Naagin’s character spoke to me so deeply and I knew then I just had to take it up. She is the protector of India, she is strong and powerful. I believe Indian women these days exude these qualities and that is why I wanted to take up a role that represents my belief in the woman of today."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Apart from Mahekk Chahal and Tejasswi Prakash, Naagin 6 also stars Simba Nagpal. The show also marks the comeback of Urvashi Dholakia on television.

Are you excited for the show?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.