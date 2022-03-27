Naagin 6: Rashami Desai Joins Show As Tejasswi Prakash's Rival 'Shangrila'

It’s confirmed! Rashami Desai has joined Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal starrer Naagin 6. In the latest episode of the show, Rashami was introduced as Laal Naagin and is playing the role of Tejasswi aka Pratha’s rival.

In Saturday’s episode of the show, Pratha gets to know that a deadly virus is being transported from Chingistan to India in the human form. When Pratha chases the trucks in which the virus was being transported, she meets Shangrila as the doppelganger of Shalakha. On being inquired about who she is, Shangrila revealed that she is deadly and is here to cause a medical emergency in India. However, Pratha threatens to destroy her if she plans to cause destruction in India. This is followed by a battle between the two in which Pratha aka Sarv Shesh Naagin wins. Even though she takes away venom from Laal Naagin, it will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show.

Meanwhile, Rishabh continues to doubt Pratha as he thinks that she has something to do with the rising cases of viruses in the country. He thinks that Pratha is a traitor, unaware that even even she is working to save the Nation.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Naagin 6 revolves around the evil plot of a neighbouring country that is trying to create a medical emergency in India. Therefore, in order to save the nation, Sarva Sreshth Naagin has been called to seek revenge from traitors.

Meanwhile, even Rashami Desai took to her official Instagram account and dropped a series of pictures of her Naagin look. In the clocks, Rashami can be seen posing in a red attire accessorised with golden jewellery. Several friends and fans took to the comment section of Rashami’s post and showered love on her Naagin look. “Haye laal nagin what hotness," Neha Bhasin wrote.

For the unversed, Rashami Desai was also seen in Naagin 4 as Shalakha along with Vijayendra Kumeria, Jasmin Bhasin and Nia Sharma.

Advertisement

Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mehek Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Sudha Chandran among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.