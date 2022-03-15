Naagin 6: Simba Nagpal Slays As Rishabh Gujral In Latest Promo, Fans Say 'What a Performance!'

Rishabh Gujral tied the knot with Pratha in the recent episode of Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6. It is no secret that Rishabh did it because he thinks Pratha has some hidden motive. However, in the latest promo, Rishabh can be seen revealing why he decided to marry Pratha.

“Kyuki mujhe apne bhai ko protect kr raha tha. Issliye kiya maine yeh sab. Voh ladki kaun hai, voh kahan se aaye hai mujhe kuch nahi pata. Mere ghar mein kya kar rahi hai voh. Mere dad, poori shaadi khatam ho gaye mere dad nahi the. Voh ladki jisse main pyaar karta hu, mere dad ke saath saath uske dad bhi gayab hai. Aur agar dono ke dad mein se kisi ko kuch bhi hua na, toh tum samajh jaana ke Pratha ka haath hai (I did this because I had to protect my brother. Who is that women? Where has she come from? Why is she at my home? I don’t know why of these. My dad is missing. The women I love, even her father is missing. If something happens to either of them, I am sure Pratha will be responsible)," Rishabh can be heard saying in the promo.

For the unversed, Pratha was supposed to marry Rishabh’s brother Ritesh. However, ahead of their wedding, Rishabh layed down a plot and gave sleeping pills to Ritesh, therefore marring Pratha. Rishabh did this because he feels that Pratha has something to do with the sudden rise of the virus cases in the country. He also suspects that Pratha is also behind the disappearance of his father.

The promo has left fans completely impressed. The comment section is flooded with netizens appreciating Simba Nagpal’s performance, acting and expressions. While one of the fans wrote, “One of the best performances", another social media user commented, “The way he portrayed every emotion is just commendable."

Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. It stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal and Mehekk Chahal among other actors. The show also marks the comeback of Urvashi Dholakia on television.

