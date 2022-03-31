Naagin 6 Spoiler Alert: Pratha Gets Trapped In Shangrila's Evil Plot?

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 is going to take an interesting turn in the upcoming episode. While Rashami Desai has already entered the show as Laal Naagin or Shangrila, it will be interesting to see if Pratha (essayed by Tejasswi Prakash) will be able to fight her.

Amid all this, Colors TV released a promo of the show which depicts how Shangrila is planning an evil plot to take back the venom from Sarv Shesh Naagin. She takes the form of Pratha and asks her sister about the whereabouts of the Venom. Pratha’s sister, who is unaware that she is talking to Shangrila and not Pratha, discloses that the venom has been kept hidden at the Shiv temple.

“Pratha ke roop ko dhaaran kar ke, Shanglira ne lagaaya apne zeher ka pata. Kya woh kaamyaab ho paayegi apne kaale iraadon mein? (Taking Pratha’s form, Shangrila gets to know about her venom’s whereabouts. Will she be successfull in her evil plot?)," the caption of the promo reads.

For the unversed, Shangrila is the doppelganger of Shalakha who has been sent to India by a neighbouring country named Chingistan. Her mission is to spread venom in India and to create a medical emergency. However, Pratha, who gets to know about Laal Naagin’s evil plot takes away her venom and hides it in the temple. Meanwhile, Rishabh is under the impression that Pratha has something to do with the rising cases of viruses in the country. He thinks that Pratha is a traitor, unaware that even she is working to save the Nation.

Recently, Rashami Desai, who plays the role of Laal Naagin in the show shared her experience of working with Tejasswi Prakash and mentioned that Bigg Boss 15 winner is a very dedicated person. “Tejasswi and I did not get to know each other well on Bigg Boss 15. Now, we are bonding quite well on Naagin 6’s set. She is a dedicated and fun person and the Bigg Boss connection is helping us in getting to know each other better. Tejasswi is truly admirable as the Sarvasreshtha Naagin and seeing her doing so well in this role is impressive," Rashami told Peepingmoon.

Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor and stars Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Mehek Chahal, Rashami Desai, Urvashi Dholakia, and Sudha Chandran among others.

