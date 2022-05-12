Naagin 6: Sudhaa Chandran To Play Double Role In Tejasswi Prakash's Show, Says 'It Is Very Exciting'

Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6 is one of the most popular shows on television. It stars Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead as Pratha and Rishabh respectively. Veteran actress Sudhaa Chandran also plays the role of Rishabh’s mother in the show. However, in the recent episode, it was revealed that Sudhaa Chandran will be playing a double role in the show. The actress who plays the role of Seema in the show will also be playing the role of her mother Tara.

“This is the first time that I have played a double role. It’s very exciting and I always wanted to do a double role. Each time I saw actors doing double roles, I always longed to do one but I never got the chance. After 35-36 years, Balaji Telefilms gave me the opportunity and I simply loved it," Sudhaa said as reported by Pinkvilla.

“I always felt that the variation is very important, if you see me in ‘Naagin 6’, the character of Tara that I am playing is of adivasi and I have made it very rustic and kept very black makeup," the actress added.

Sudhaa Chandran also talked about the challenges of playing two roles. She further explained how an actor has to work on expressions and other things in order to make the two roles look different. “The challenging part in playing a double role is that you have to look different. The mannerisms have to be different, especially when you are in the same frame. The fun part is seeing yourself play the two characters," Sudhaa said.

Sudhaa Chandran also shared an incident and revealed how she got to know that she will have to play a double role in the show. “Initially, I remember that the costume designer sent me a message saying that these are Seema’s mother’s sarees and I said that maybe you have sent these to me by mistake as I am playing Seema. She said that I am playing a double role and that time I was really taken aback as it was a surprise, nobody told me about it. But I was never nervous as I believed in my talent and I was prepared," she shared.

