Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash Aka Pratha's Serpent Avatar Exposed During Wedding Festivities With Rishabh?

Rishabh (essayed by Simba Nagpal) and Pratha (played by Tejasswi Prakash) are all set to tie the knot in the popular show Naagin 6. It was earlier revealed that Pratha will marry Rishabh to seek revenge for the nation and to expose traitors. However, the recent promo of the show has left fans worried.

The promo begins with Pratha walking towards Rishabh with varmala in her hands. The two can be seen dressed in their wedding outfits. The scene is followed by a gunshot. It is then revealed that Rishabh’s fiance Reem has decided to kill herself (probably because Rishabh has planned to marry Pratha). In order to save Reem, Pratha takes her Naagin avatar and throws away the gun. However, with this, it has also been revealed Pratha is a shape-changing serpent. While everyone is shocked to see Pratha turning into an icchadhari-naagin, it will be interesting to see what will happen next in the show.

“Sarvashreshtha Shesh Naagin ke asli roop ka hua pardafaash, ab kaise kar paayegi woh apna maqsad poora? (The biggest Naagin has been exposed, how will she take her revenge now?)," the caption of the promo read.

The promo has left fans excited. The comment section of the post is flooded with fans reacting to it and mentioning that they are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episode. “I am really enjoying this serial," one of the social media users wrote. “Waiting for the next episode," another comment read. Fans are also appreciating Tejasswi’s Naagin look in the promo. “Tejasswi Prakash is the prettiest Naagin ever!!" one of the fans wrote.

For the unversed, Naagin 6 has the pandemic twist to it. The show presents how a neighbouring country is planning to spread a virus in India while some of the traitors are also involved in it only to make business. Therefore, Naagin has been called to save the country and to teach traitors a lesson.

Apart from Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead, Naagin 6 also stars Mehekk Chahal and Urvashi Dholakia among other actors.

