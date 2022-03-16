Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash Confirms 'Romantic Track To Begin Soon', Are You Excited?

Tejasswi Prakash has been ruling hearts ever since she turned shape-changing serpent for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. The show revolves around the evil plot of a neighbouring country that is trying to create a medical emergency in India. Therefore, in order to save the nation, Sarva Sreshth Naagin has been called to seek revenge from traitors.

Apart from this, it is no secret that the show will have a romantic track soon between Pratha (Tejasswi Prakash) and Rishabh (Simba Nagpal). Even Bigg Boss 15 winner has confirmed the same. During her recent interaction with ETimes, the actress talked about the upcoming twists in Naagin 6 and said, “There are many twists and turns. There are many challenges. A romantic track will also begin. Of course, Naagin has her own fights."

For the unversed, in the recent episode, Rishabh tied the knot with Pratha, who was supposed to marry his brother Ritesh. Rishabh did this because he feels that Pratha has something to do with the sudden rise of the virus cases in the country. He also suspects that Pratha is also behind the disappearance of his father. Therefore, even if their marriage has begun on a negative role, it will be interesting to see how the two will turn love birds in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi Prakash also talked about her first Holi with Karan Kundrra and revealed that they will surely plan something special. “For Holi, let’s see when I get off from shoot. Will plan accordingly. It’s Karan and my first Holi. We will celebrate as and when we get time. We will do something," she said.

Tejasswi Prakash also thanked TejRan fans and sent them Holi wishes saying, “Thank you for all the love you share on #TejRan. You all have loved and supported our individual works too. Keep supporting us. Happy Holi to all."

Recently, Tejasswi and her beau Karan’s roka rumours also made headlines. It all started after Karan and his parents were snapped outside Tejasswi’s house, but what caught everyone’s attention was the tilak on actor’s forehead. However, it was later revealed that the two families had only gathered to celebrate Karan’s parents’ marriage anniversary.

