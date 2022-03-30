Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash-Simba Nagpal Are 'Freaking Hot' As They Go Cozy In Latest PraRish Moment

Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal’s love and hate relationship in the popular show Naagin 6 is being widely loved by the audience. Their on-screen chemistry as Pratha and Rishabh is unbeatable. In the show, the two are now married and are often seen sharing some romantic moments.

Recently, Colors TV took to social media and dropped a series of romantic pictures of Rishabh and Pratha from the upcoming episode. In the pictures, Rishabh can be seen standing shirtless as Pratha stands next to him. In another picture, the couple looks into each others’ eyes as Pratha sits in Rishabh’s arms. The pictures are hotness overloaded and are now setting fire on social media.

Advertisement

Fans were also quick to react to the pictures and shower love on their favourite on-screen couple. They appreciated Simba Nagpal and Tejasswi Prakash’s chemistry and requested the makers of the show to increase the screentime of their romantic scenes. “The best-looking couple #PraRish. Never thought I love a tv couple so much that I eagerly wait for their scenes every week," one of the fans wrote. Another social media tweeted, “#PraRish it’s freaking Soo Hot & Cute."

Advertisement

For the unversed, Naagin 6 revolves around the evil plot of a neighboring country that is trying to create a medical emergency in India. Therefore, in order to save the nation, Sarva Sreshth Naagin has been called to seek revenge from traitors. Rishabh, who is unaware that Pratha is the Sarva Sreshth Naagin, thinks that she is a traitor who is helping the enemy country.

Naagin 6 airs on Colors TV. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Apart from Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal, it also stars Mehek Chahal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Sudha Chandran among others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.