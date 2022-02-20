Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash Fans Upset With Less Screen Time, Ask 'Ek Scene Bhi Nhi Hai Pratha Ka?'

Two weeks after the premiere of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6, Tejasswi Prakash fans seem a little disappointed and upset. In the show, Tejasswi is playing the role of a poor girl named Pratha. So far, she has so far not been introduced as Naagin.

Therefore, for now, the show focuses on Mehek Chahal and features comparatively fewer scenes of romance between Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal.

Following Saturday night’s episode, several fans took to Twitter and questioned the makers of Naagin 6 for less screen time of Tejasswi Prakash. Fans talked about how they watch the show because of Tejasswi and it is because of her less screen time that they feel disheartened.

“Ek scene bhi nhi hai Pratha ka!! Kyun dekhu mai buddhe ka romance? (Not even a single scene of Pratha! Why should I watch an old man’s romance?)" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user commented, “I ain’t liking Maheck taking the majority of screen time."

Check out how fans are reacting to Naagin 6 episodes:

Meanwhile, talking about Naagin 6, this season of the show premiered on February 12. This season of Naagin introduced the audience to the pandemic plot. While a neighbouring nation is planning to spread a virus in India, the Naagin has been summoned to take revenge.

Apart from Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal, Naagin 6 also stars Mehek Chahal. The show also marked comeback of Urvashi Dholakia to television.

