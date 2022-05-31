Naagin or Scarlet Witch? Mouni Roy's Brahmastra Look Leaves Netizens Divided

A fresh teaser of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been released with the announcement that the film’s trailer will be launched on June 15. While the first look of Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha was revealed earlier, this new teaser shares a glimpse of Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna’s looks in the movie.

Mouni Roy is reportedly playing the role of an antagonist in the Ayan Mukerji directorial. In the new teaser, she can be seen dressed in black attire with an intense look on her face. In another scene, she can be seen burning as fire with red eyes.

However, Mouni’s look in the Brahmastra teaser has reminded fans of her Naagin avatar. “Nagin is back," one of the fans wrote. For the unversed, the actress played the role of a shape-changing serpent in the first two seasons of Ekta Kapoor’s show. Some of the social media users also mentioned how Mouni’s Brahmastra look is similar to Marvel’s Scarlett Witch. “Indian Scarlett Witch," one of the fans tweeted.

Advertisement

Talking about the movie Brahmastra, it is the first time that newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will share the screen. It will hit theatres on September 9 in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.