Naai Sekar Returns Twitter Review: Vadivelu starrer fails to impress viewers

Popular Tamil comedian Vadivelu has made a comeback to the big screen with Naai Sekar Returns, which was released in theatres on Friday. However, the film received a lackluster response at the box office on the opening day. Even though Naai Sekar Returns had a special morning opening, the Mandous storm in Tamil Nadu and the initial mixed reviews for the movie have had an impact on the film’s box office performance. As a result, Naai Sekar Returns managed to earn Rs 1 crore on its first day of release.

Directed by Suraaj, Naai Sekar Returns features Vadivelu in the lead role as a dog kidnapper. Vadivelu, Anandraj, Munishkanth and Redin Kingsley are playing the pivotal roles and they have put their best foot forward. However, the comic drama failed to impress the audiences. On Twitter many viewers criticised the movie and even gave negative reviews.

A Twitter user wrote, “#NaaiSekarReturns Movie Review - A Movie of No Joke and Laughter. One of the worst movies of 2022. I expected Vadivelu sir to bring the roop down. But, failed big time. Disappointed. Siripae varailla @saloon_kada@SkCineUpdates@Hisrath95.’’

Another user was disappointed by the performance of Vadivelu. He tweeted, “You have made a film with our Vaikaipuyal (Vadivelu).. This film was made with him as a child, and not only he, but everyone who came to watch his acting was a disappointment. Naai Sekar Returns. Very concerned!!’’

However, a user praised the songs of the movie and called them the backbone of the film. He wrote, “#NaaiSekarReturns maybe a return of the character Naai Sekar but not our Vaigai Puyal @Vadiveluhere. It’s a sheer disappointment. @Music_Santhosh’s songs/BGM and Anandraj’s comedy are the only saving grace. The story might look good on paper, but the writing is a disaster.’’

Another user wrote, “As a diehard #VaigaiPuyal fan, I am so damn satisfied with #NaaiSekarReturns. The energy, body language, expressions & everything… Nothing changed! Thalaivan just nailed it along with Anand Raj & Redin. Full-fledged comedy + entertainment are guaranteed.’’

“Yours truly is a #Vadivelu fan. But #NaaiSekarReturns was a dud. The initial half-hour is bland. A few jokes hit home. Otherwise, it does not work. Heartbreaking to see his talent being underutilized in films. Don’t know why the man keeps settling for less than he deserves,’’ commented a user.

The film has been directed by Suraj and Lyca Productions has bankrolled the movie.

