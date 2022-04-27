Naam: Ajay Devgn’s Psychological Thriller to Finally Release After Almost Two Decades; Read Details

There are a number of films that hit the backburner after the entire film is shot. While it is unfortunate that fans do not get to see the films, and the effort that their favourite actor or director put forward- sometimes these films do release years after being stuck. Such seems to be the face of Anees Bazmee’s psychological thriller, Naam, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead.

Naam is a psychological thriller that was shot in the early 2000s. Reports suggest that it went on floors round 2004 and took a year or two to be finished. Now, the film is eyeing to hit theatres in May or June. Earlier, there were reports that the film might release in 2013, and in 2020 after Bazmee’s It’s My Life released. However, on both the occasions the release wasn’t finalized. Now, trade analyst Komal Nahata has tweeted, “@ajaydevgn ‘s #Naam directed by @BazmeeAnees is all set for a summer release. It’s a suspense psychological thriller where the audiences will enjoy the actor’s action-laden youthful look. The movie is being produced by #RoongtaEntertainment" See the tweet here:

A report in IANS mentions that ‘Naam’ is a psychological thriller in which a person loses his memory and embarks on a journey to find his identity. The film has been shot in Switzerland and Mumbai. Producer Anil Roongta, who acquired the film, has said, “Naam is truly special for me because it also marks the fourth collaboration of the superhit jodi of Ajay and Anees post ‘Deewangee’, ‘Pyaar toh hona hi tha’ and ‘Hulchul’. Ajay is fantastic to work with; he puts a lot into playing any character yet always looks effortless on screen!"

Well, we are looking forward to the finalised date. The film was initially supposed to have Priyanka Chopra as the female lead, but she backed out and Sameera Reddy replaced her. Naam also stars Bhumika Chawla.

