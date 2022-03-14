Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar Keeps Audience Curious About What Happens Next

Vijay TV’s popular daily sitcom Naam Iruvar Namakku Iruvar has the audience hooked to their TV screens. The viewers are curious to know what’s going to happen next.

For that, Vadivelu stole Aishwarya’s jewellery from the house. Karthik has seen this too. Will the two be able to get married? With so many other questions, the wedding of Aishwarya and Karthik has ended and this has been confirmed by @tamilserialexpress, as it has shared a BTS photo.

Photos confirming the reports have now surfaced on the internet.

After the death of Muthurasu in the serial, the entire story has started to travel from a different angle. The family of Nachiyar’s mother who lost their house and property are now with the Mayans. And now, a bigger problem awaits the whole family.

Karthik, the police officer who investigated the murder of Muthurasu, has fallen for Aishwarya. Their marriage has been confirmed with everyone’s consent. But Muthuras’ mother-in-law and Masani have no interest in this. To somehow stop this marriage, he meets Karthik’s mom and dad and asks them to ask for jewellery as a dowry. The whole family is shocked to hear the condition but Mayan has promised to put give 100 pieces of jewellery.

Aishwarya-Karthik marriage has now ended. However, it remains to be seen what will happen.

