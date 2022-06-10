Naan Pizhai to Rendu Kaadhal, Songs Vignesh Shivan Penned For His Ladylove Nayanthara

Lady superstar Nayanthara dazzled in her red wedding outfit and she tied knots and said yes to forever with Vignesh Shivan on June 9. Their 6-year-old long relationship reads no less like a modern-day fairytale and their fans can’t keep calm seeing them as husband and wife. The Kollywood couple got married in an intimate South Indian wedding ceremony on June 9 in Chennai.

Their love story started back in 2015 on the sets of their first movie together and since then the director cum lyricist has penned many melodies for his ladylove. Let’s take a look at some of the most famous tracks of Wikki.

Naan Pizhai

Naan Pizhai from Vignesh Shivan’s recently released Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal is a melodious track which was headlined by Nayanthara. The track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, was crooned by Ravi G and Shasha Tirupati.

Thangamey

Naanum Rowdy Dhaan was the movie that sparked the love between Wikki and Nayan. This peppy love song became a huge hit. Anirudh’s vocals perfectly suited the vibe of the song.

Gun-in-Kadhal

This song from Kolamaavu Kokila showd Nayan in a mass avatar. Anirudh yet again crafted the melodies that perfectly matched the energy of the lyrics penned by Vignesh. Vijay Yesudas and Arjunraja Kamaraj lent their vocals for this number.

Rendu Kaadhal

This song is the dream of an artist. Rendu Kaadhal from Vignesh’s latest outing will tug pieces of your heart and leave you spellbound. The use of a live orchestra and Anirudh’s vocals took the song to another level.

Kannaana Kanne

Yet another song from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan crooned by Anirudh. This song has a melancholic feel to it. The lyrics by Vignesh will force you to give this tune another listen. The song was shot on Nayan and Vijay Sethupathi and was sung by Sean Roldan.

