Nabha Natesh Flaunts Uber-Chic Look In Off-Shoulder Top, Distressed Denim Jeans

Nabha Natesh has charmed her way into the hearts of fans with her performances in films like Disco Raja, Maestro, and Alludu Adhurs, among others. The actress is an active sport on social media, leaving fans gushing over her impressive fashion statements. From donning traditional wear to sporting modern attire, Nabha knows how to ace various looks, and her Instagram handle is proof. The Tollywood diva celebrated her 27th birthday on December 11. Elated at the outpour of wishes on her birthday, she thanked her admirers by dropping a series of pictures on Instagram.

“Sending you all hugs for all the warm wishes you guys sent me on my birthday," wrote Nabha Natesh. In the pictures, the iSmart Shankar actress exuded girl-next-door vibes as she slipped into an uber-chic off-shoulder white top and a pair of distressed blue denim jeans. She struck several poses against a glass window by flashing her beaming smile for the camera.

In terms of makeup, Nabha kept it minimalistic, sporting a glossy nude shade of lipstick and a brush of kohl. She rounded off her easy-breezy look with a mid-parted hairdo, left open in wavy tresses.

As soon as her pictures surfaced on Instagram, fans showered oodles of praise on her. “My best crush," expressed one user. “Beautiful," noted another. Many others went all hearts in the comments section of her post.

Nabha has time and again bewitched us by shelling out major fashion goals on social media. Check out her picture in this stylish teal jumpsuit, having a knotted bikini top, and enjoying a bar of chocolate ice cream.

Here’s another glimpse of the Telugu star decked up in an elegant yet bold cut-out dress, featuring a risque thigh-high slit.

Nabha Natesh made her acting debut with director Harsha’s Kannada film Vajrakaya in 2015. The 2018 romantic comedy flick Nannu Dochukunduvate marked her debut in the Telugu film industry. Nabha was last seen in Maestro, opposite Nithiin. The actress is yet to announce her upcoming projects.

