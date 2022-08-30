Nabha Natesh Looks Stunning In Pink Anarkali Suit, Check Pics

Nabha Natesh is one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry. The beautiful actress often shares her pictures on social media. Recently, the actress surprised her fans with her latest photoshoot pictures. The gorgeous Nabha has once again set the internet on fire with her latest post.

The actress is seen in a pastel pink Anarkali suit with a floral print organza dupatta. She kept her traces open and opted for nude make, which completed her look. Sharing the photos the actress wrote, “Meet me where the sky touches the sea."

The pictures went viral within hours. Fans have showered a lot of comments in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “So lovely", while another one said, “You are looking like an angel" and many of them also posted red heart emojis.

A few days ago, the actress shared some beautiful photos in an orange lehenga, raising the temperatures on social media. And Nabha struck different poses in the outfit.

While sharing the pictures the actress wrote, “Stop and stare" in the caption. Fans just loved her royal look and showered their love in the comment box.

On the professional front, Nabha is an Indian model and actress. She mainly works in Telugu and Kannada Films. She made her acting debut in 2015 with the Kannada film Vajrakaya. Later in 2018, she made her Telugu debut with R.S. Naidu’s romantic movie Nannu Dochukunduvate.

But she had her breakthrough with the Telugu language science fiction action film iSmart Shankar. The movie was written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. It featured Ram Pothineni in the lead role along with Satyadev Kancharana and Nidhi Agarwal. The film was a commercial success and ran for more than 100 days at the box office.

Nabha’s other hit projects include Disco Raja, Alludu Adhurs, Lee, Sheba, and many more.

