Home » News » Movies » Nabha Natesh's Latest Photoshoot in Orange Lehenga Sets Temperature Soaring. Check Pics

Nabha Natesh's Latest Photoshoot in Orange Lehenga Sets Temperature Soaring. Check Pics

In the series of photographs, Nabha struck different poses in a majestic orange lehenga.
In the series of photographs, Nabha struck different poses in a majestic orange lehenga.

Nabha Natesh achieved immense fame after her 2019 movie, iSmart Shankar, became a blockbuster hit.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: April 20, 2022, 15:29 IST

Nabha Natesh is one of the most beautiful and popular leading ladies in Telugu cinema right now. The glamorous diva regularly delights her fans by sharing gorgeous photos of herself on social media. She has an impressive fan following on Instagram. With close to three million followers, her photos often go viral on social media. The gorgeous actor doesn’t hesitate to flaunt her curves and is popular because of her good looks.

Nabha has again set social media on fire with her latest photoshoot. On Tuesday, she uploaded stunning photos from the photoshoot on her Instagram which got viral within hours. Her pictures have already received more than 115,000 likes. Fans have loved her royal look and showered their love in the comment section.

Advertisement

In the series of photographs, Nabha struck different poses in a majestic orange lehenga. Recently, the actor was also seen on the cover of the magazine, You & I. She wore a regal maroon saree and looked drop-dead gorgeous on the cover.

RELATED NEWS

Earlier this year in January, Nabha shared some pictures of herself on Republic Day. She was seen wearing an elegant white kurta and holding the tricolour.

Advertisement

Nabha made her acting debut in the 2015 film, Vajrakaya. Nabha starred in the blockbuster 2019 film, iSmart Shankar. The movie directed by Puri Jagannadh was a commercial success and marked the turning point in Nabha’s career.

Nabha has also featured in the Nithiin-starrer Maestro. Her performance was appreciated by the audience and the film was deemed a success. Meanwhile, her films Disco Raja and Alludu Adhurs did not get good reviews.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: April 20, 2022, 15:20 IST