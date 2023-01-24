Nabha Natesh's Latest Pics Are Major Fashion Goals; Fans React

Actress Nabha Natesh is a well-known name in the Telugu and Kannada film industry. She made her film debut with the 2015 Kannada film Vajrakaya. She then went on to appear in Lee and Saheba. The diva made her Telugu debut with the 2018 film Nannu Dochukunduvate. Nabha Natesh dropped a string of snaps, now making huge noise on the Internet. In the photos, the actress can be seen wearing a chic western outfit and flaunting her curves. The actress opted for a no-makeup look and left her tresses open.

While sharing the photos online, she captioned, “Wake me up when it’s summer".

Moments after she posted her pictures online, several social media users rushed to the comment section to praise her looks and fashion sense. One social media user wrote, “Adorable". Another user commented, “Stunning". One social media user also called her, “Beautiful".

While some users filled in the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Since the actress posted her pictures, it has accumulated over 121,373 likes and is still increasing.

She wore a floral bralette top, which she paired with matching print trousers. The diva knows how to weave magic with her look in traditional as well as western attire.

Check out the pictures

On the career front, Nabha Natesh is popular for films including Solo Brathuke So Better, Nannu Dochukunduvate, Vajrakaya and Disco Raja. The actress was last seen in the 2021 Telugu film Maestro. Her true stardom began with “iSmart Shankar," and after then, she is continually giving phenomenal performances with each film.

