Nachiket Devasthali And Tanvi Kulkarni Share A Fresh Set From Wedding Album

Marathi actors Nachiket Devsthali and Tanvi Kulkarni recently tied the nuptial knot. The couple shared the news of their marriage on Instagram with a bunch of magical pictures. Since then, their engagement and marriage pictures have gone viral on social media. The marriage ceremony was conducted in a traditional manner. The actress draped a yellow-coloured Nauvari saree for the rituals. Nachiket opted for sherwani and looked dashing. When fans got to know that Nachiket married his longtime girlfriend Tanvi, they rushed to the comments section to congratulate the couple and wish them all the love and luck for their future life.

Nachiket and Tanvi tied the knot on November 29. The couple got engaged on June 11, this year. The duo shared the delightful news about their engagement via social media. The duo exchanged the rings at home and got engaged in a very close-knitted ceremony, with only their relatives and friends in attendance.

Advertisement

Even celebs congratulated the couple on their new life ahead. Sharing the photos on her Instagram, the actress thanked her close friends and wrote, “This is purely an appreciation post for Sanket Jyoti Arvind for being with us throughout the ceremony, keeping Nachiketaa sane and most importantly clicking good pictures. And Shruti Shidhaye thank you so much for managing my bad hair day! Can’t thank you enough for your last minute help and patience."

Nachiket played a pivotal role in the serial Ti Prat Aaliye, where he met with Tanvi. The actor portrayed the role of Vikrant, while Tanvi played the role of Rohini.

Tanvi is known for shows like Swarajya Janani Jijamata and Te Papar Aaliye. She has also worked with Mohan Agashe for the short film, titled A Trial Before Monsoon. While Nachiket is famous for projects like Sukhan and Mahanirvan.

Read all the Latest Movies News here