Nadav Lapid Reveals Why He Slammed the Kashmir Files, Says 'There Was Apprehension and Discomfort'

Nadav Lapid opened up about his controversial statements about The Kashmir Files. The filmmaker called the film 'vulgar' at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: November 30, 2022, 11:25 IST

Mumbai, India

Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid called The Kashmir Files 'vulgar' at the closing ceremony of IFFI 2022.

The IFFI jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid opened up about his controversial take on The Kashmir Files which has rocked the country. The filmmaker, who deemed the Vivek Agnihotri directorial ‘vulgar’ and ‘propaganda’ at the closing ceremony of the international film festival, said that he wanted to share his thoughts on the film because ‘someone needs to speak up.’

Via Hindustan Times, Nadav Lapid told YNet that he was apprehensive before sharing his thoughts but he had to share his opinions. He added that he was aware that the event was ‘connected to the country’ and it wasn’t an easy position for him.

“It is not an easy position, because you are a guest, I am the president of the jury here, you are treated very nicely. And then you come and attack the festival. There was apprehension, and there was discomfort. I didn’t know what the dimensions would be, so I did it with some apprehension. Yes, I spent the day apprehensive. Let’s put it this way: I’m happy to be on my way to the airport now," he said.

“In countries that are increasingly losing the ability to speak your mind or speak the truth, someone needs to speak up. When I saw this movie, I couldn’t help but imagine its Israeli equivalent, which doesn’t exist but could definitely exist. So, I felt I had to because I come from a place that is itself not reformed and is itself on the way to these," he added.

Lapid’s statements about The Kashmir Files drew flak from many, including the film’s director Vivek Agnihotri, and actors Anupam Kher and Pallavi Joshi. Agnihotri shared a video in which he challenged the filmmaker to prove if any of the scenes in the movie were false. If he succeeds, Agnihotri vows to quit filmmaking.

first published: November 30, 2022, 11:25 IST
last updated: November 30, 2022, 11:25 IST
