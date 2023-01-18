Nafisa Ali Sums Up Her 'Growing-Up Years' With These Unseen Pics, Take a Look

Actress-politician Nafisa Ali Sodhi is the epitome of grace and class. She is known for her work in movies like Aatank (1996), Life in a Metro (2007) and Guzaarish (2010). Recently, the cinema veteran uploaded a slew of photos on social media that captured her ‘growing-up years’ journey and we are truly awestruck by her beauty and elegance. Her fans showered her photos with lots of praise and love.

Nafisa Ali Sodhi is an avid social media user and often keeps her fandom posted about her life update, whether it is colouring her hair pink or prepping herself for film shoot. This time, her fans were in for a nostalgic treat as she dropped an array of timeless photos. The majority of the photos were solos. One photo was from the beauty pageant of 1976 when she was crowned Miss India. While the black and white photos captured the yesteryear actress’ youthful look, the later photos are more recent and highlight how she has aged like a fine wine. She captioned the photos, “My growing up years".

As soon as she posted the album, fans and admirers praised her and her contributions to the movie industry. One fan wrote, “You are just as beautiful today! Your inner light shines as bright”, while another wrote, “Did someone tell you that you are grace, class and beauty personified? If someone did bless them cos they were short of your grandeur! Trust me”.

Another user appreciated her performance in Major Saab and wrote, “When I was a kid of around 8 years old, I saw Major Saab and that was the first time I saw Miss Nafisa. I wondered how they were able to budget a Hollywood actress in the movie. And I always thought that the dialogues were dubbed for a very long time. Great artist, and one of the most beautiful, elegant and mesmerizing actors. Thank you for bringing the silver lining to Bollywood Industry”.

Check out the photos here:

On the work front, Nafisa Ali was last seen in Uunchai sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Sarika in key roles.

