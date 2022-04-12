Naga Babu Has This Suggestion For Ministers Ousted From Andhra Pradesh Cabinet

In his Cabinet reshuffle, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has retained 11 members from the previous team and introduced 14 new faces. Following this, Jana Sena party senior leader Konidela Nagendra Babu, fondly known as Naga Babu, took a dig at the members who were booted out of the cabinet.

Naga Babu wrote that he felt sorry for those who served in ministerial positions and were now ousted from the cabinet. Naga Babu, known for his satirical style, wrote further that he could feel tears of sadness for those ousted from the new cabinet. Naga Babu wrote that the ministers who are frustrated right now after their post was snatched should have cared about the public.

According to Rudra Veena actor, those who are feeling frustrated today after being ousted from the cabinet cannot understand the sadness of farmers, who died by suicide. The veteran actor wrote that their sadness is nothing compared to the youth who end their lives frustrated by unemployment.

Advertisement

The senior actor also wrote that if the ministers wish to express sadness, they should showcase this grief over citizens suffering from hunger, lack of infrastructure and other problems.

Naga Babu said that it will be good for the ousted ministers to now focus on the problems of the people instead of wasting their time expressing grief over the cabinet reshuffle. According to the veteran actor, it remains to be seen how new ministers address citizens’ problems.

The members, who have not been retained, are quite enraged with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s decision. Many have also said that they will quit the legislative assembly.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, apart from being active in politics, Naga Babu has also been seen quite active on the work front. He was seen in the film Bangarraju released recently. He has also been seen in films like Anthe, Yamapuri, Sadha Nannu Nadipe and others.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.