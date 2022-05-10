Naga Babu's Wife Padmaja Konidela Reacts To Daughter Niharika's Link With Drugs Case

The Hyderabad Police, in the wee hours of April 3, raided a pub in the posh Radisson Blu Hotel at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. During the raid, the police caught 144 people partying beyond the stipulated time in violation of rules. Among the 144 detained by police, Tollywood actor Naga Babu’s daughter, actor Niharika Konidela, was also present. In the raid, the police also recovered different drugs like cocaine and weed.

The presence of Niharika and other celebrities in the pub had become a sensation and led to intense debate. Recently, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, Niharika appeared for an interview with her mother Padmaja Konidela on a popular channel.

In the interview, Niharika’s mother Padmaja Konidela said that she felt a bit sad at the start when the news of Niharika’s connection to the Tollywood drugs case came out. When she was asked how she felt upon hearing the news, she said, “There is nothing to suffer until we make a mistake. Whenever Niharika goes anywhere, we know. I know something about my daughter, that outsiders don’t. Whenever someone is good, they want to throw a stone at them, they want to make us work harder… but for me, there is no such thing. I have our brother-in-law. I don’t care as long as our brother-in-law is there."

“Niharika’s husband Chaitanya looks after her very well." Padmaja went on to add.

Earlier in April, when Niharika was detained for her connection with the drugs case, Nagababu Konidela officially stated the same.

In the video, he stated that the raid was conducted as the pub was running beyond the permissible time limit and his daughter Niharika was ‘not at a fault’ as per the information he received from the officials. Meanwhile, Niharika was served a notice and sent away by the police.

