Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna Starrer Thank You to Release Only in Theatres

Putting all rumours to rest, the makers of the Telugu film Thank You, which features actors Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna in the lead, on Wednesday announced that their film would release only in theatres and not on OTT as was being speculated.

Sri Venkateshwara Creations, the production house producing the film, put out a poster containing its statement.

The statement read, “‘Thank You’ movie is now in the final stages of production. We have made this film with immense dedication and we believe it is an experience to be witnessed only on the big screen. ‘Thank You’ movie will release in theatres just when the time is right."

The same poster carrying this message was also posted by the film’s heroine Raashi Khanna on her timeline.

Directed by Vikram Kumar, work on the film which is a romantic comedy was progressing at a brisk pace. However, the pandemic put a spanner in the works and shooting had to be postponed. This led to speculation on social media.

The filmmakers, through this clarification, have sought to end the speculation.

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Love Story, starring Sai Pallavi. He next has the Bollywood film Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan in the pipeline and his father Nagarjuna Akkineni’s film Bangarraju. Meanwhile, he is also in the news for his split with actress Samantha Akkineni in October this year. The two had been married for almost 4 years before they announced their separation through a joint statement.

